2017 Thursday Night Football schedule released
The 2017 Thursday Night Football schedule was released on Thursday night, along with the full league schedule for the NFL season.
The NFL’s slate of Thursday games starts with the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.
All games will be shown on NBC, CBS and the NFL Network.
The full Thursday schedule is below. All games kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted:
Sept 7: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET)
Sept. 14: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 21: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Sept. 28: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Oct. 5: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct. 12: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers
Oct. 19: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Oct. 26: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
Nov. 2: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov. 9: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Nov. 16: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): New York Giants at Washington Redskins (kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET)
Nov. 30: Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys
Dec. 7: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Dec. 14: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts