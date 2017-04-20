The 2017 Thursday Night Football schedule was released on Thursday night, along with the full league schedule for the NFL season.

The NFL’s slate of Thursday games starts with the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.

All games will be shown on NBC, CBS and the NFL Network.

The full Thursday schedule is below. All games kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted:

Sept 7: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Sept. 14: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 21: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 28: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Oct. 5: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct. 12: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

Oct. 19: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

Oct. 26: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Nov. 2: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Nov. 9: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Nov. 16: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): New York Giants at Washington Redskins (kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Nov. 30: Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 7: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 14: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts