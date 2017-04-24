The San Francisco 49ers will consider taking a quarterback with the team's No. 2 overall pick in this week's NFL draft, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapaport.

The first round of the draft will take place starting Thursday night from Philadelphia.

Last season, San Francisco had the league's worst passing offense, and ranked 31st in total offense, while scoring only 19.3 points a game. Only five other teams in the league scored fewer points than the 49ers.

The 49ers, who have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, brought in veteran quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley and head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Shanahan is the franchise's fourth different head coach in the last four years.

Atlanta led the NFL in scoring offense in 2016 on their way to a Super Bowl appearance.

- Scooby Axson