The 2017 NFL draft takes place April 27–29 in Philadelphia.

The event will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network over the course of three days. Thursday, April 27 is the first round, with TV broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 28 (live TV coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET), with the remainder of the draft taking place on Saturday, April 29 (coverage begins at noon ET). 

The draft will also stream on NFL.com Live.

Philly is the third city in four years to host the draft, with Chicago hosting the last two years after ending New York’s 50-year run as host city.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick.

The complete 2017 NFL draft first round order is below: 

1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)

 

