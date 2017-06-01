Team’s record during his tenure: 27–37, one playoff berth

Key move(s) this off-season: Drafted Mike Williams, Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney

Outlook: A seat that’s likely not as warm as others on this list—Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote recently that Telesco “may have a job here for 25 years,” in large because team VP John Spanos calls a lot of the shots. The Chargers also landed Joey Bosa in last year’s draft, a selection that briefly looked problematic as Bosa held out but turned out to be a potential game-changer for years to come.

There is talent up and down this roster, including the above list of draft picks made to bolster the offense. With the Chargers already on the move from San Diego to L.A. (with a pit stop at the StubHub Center), rocking the boat further might be too much.