Brandon Marshall is with the Giants now but he’s still paying attention to what’s up with the Jets.

The Jets decimated an already depleted roster this week by cutting two of their most talented veterans: David Harris and Eric Decker. One league executive reportedly said it might be “the worst roster I’ve seen in a decade.”

Approached by TMZ this week, Marshall joked that his former team might not have enough players to play 11-on-11.

“I am happy where I’m at now and the Jets will be all right. Will they have enough people to line up? Man, that’s the question,” Marshall told TMZ. “I think eventually they’ll be all right but I don’t know if they’re going to have enough men to line up.”

Marshall was an early cap casualty of the Jets’ off-season purge, cut in March after two seasons with the team. He must be thrilled to be in the opposite locker room at MetLife Stadium, playing for a division contender.