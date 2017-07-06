NFL

4th of July firework hits upper deck of Titans' Nissan Stadium

According to WKRN, seats in the upper deck of Nissan Stadium were damaged by an errant firework during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Nashville, Tenn.

Nissan Stadium is scheduled to host a Gold Cup doubleheader on Saturday featuring the United States vs. Panama followed by Martinique vs. Nicaragua. Metro Sports Authority director Monica Fawknotson told The Tennessean that the damage will have no impact on the games Saturday because no seats were sold in that section and confirmed that the damage was caused by a misfired shell.

The Tennessee Titans will not use the stadium until Aug. 19, according to The Tennessean

Butch Spyridon, the President and CEO of Nashville Convention and Vistors Corps. told WKRN that nobody was injured and added that Pyro Shows, the company that handled Tuesday's fireworks display, will pay for any repairs.

Spyridon told WKRN they expect some fireworks to either not fire or misfire during the show.

 

