Former Panthers Players React To Firing of GM Dave Gettleman

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Carolina Panthers fired general manger Dave Gettleman Monday, to the surprise of many.

In his four years with the Panthers, Gettleman made some big waves with some shocking releases of key players.

The first was after his first season in Carolina, when he released wide receiver Steve Smith, the franchise's career leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The next off-season he released running back DeAngelo Williams, the all-time leading rusher in team history.

And last year he rescinded the franchise tag on cornerback Josh Norman, who was coming off an All-Pro season and was key piece on a Panthers defense that helped the team to a 15-1 record and NFC Championship.

Deion Sanders: Professional Baseball Player

The decision to get rid of each player was as much of a shock as Gettleman getting fired eight days before training camp. All three players shared their reaction to Gettleman's firing shortly after the news broke.

While Steve Smith seems to be enjoying the situation, Josh Norman was a bit more cryptic.

Williams, who is currently a free agent, made it quite clear how he felt about the move, and how it could impact his career.

While the Panthers may still need a new GM, it looks like Williams is open to share a backfield with Jonathon Stewart again and team with rookie Christian McCaffrey.

