NFL Training Camp: Full List Of Team Locations, Reporting Dates

The case for Tom Brady as best NFL player ever

Football is making its return very soon. NFL teams across the country are reporting to training camps this week ahead of the 2017 NFL regular season.

The full list of NFL training camp sites and dates can be found below:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens

Site: Under Armour Performance Center, Ownings Mills, MD

Dates: Rookies report July 19. Veterans report July 26.

Buffalo Bills

Site: St. John Fisher College; Pittsford, N.Y.

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 26.

Cincinnati Bengals

Site: Paul Brown Stadium; Cincinnati, OH.

Dates: Rookies report July 25. Veterans report July 27.

Cleveland Browns

Site: Cleveland Browns Training Complex, Berea, OH

Dates: Rookies report July 23. Veterans report July 26.

Denver Broncos

Site: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, CO

Dates: Rookies report July 23. Veterans report July 26.

Houston Texans

Site: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV

Dates: Veterans and rookies report July 25.

Indianapolis Colts

Site: Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Indianapolis, IN

Dates: Rookies report July 24. Veterans report July 29.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Site: Florida Blue Health & Wellness Practice Fields, Jacksonville, FL.

Dates: Rookies report July 19. Veterans report July 26.

Kansas City Chiefs

Site: Missouri Western State University; St. Joseph, MO

Dates: Rookies report July 24. Veterans report July 27.

Los Angeles Chargers

Site: Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, CA

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 29.

Miami Dolphins

Site: Baptist Health Training Facility, Davie, FL

Dates: Rookies report July 20. Veterans report July 26.

New England Patriots

Site: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Dates: Rookies report July 24. Veterans report July 26.

New York Jets

Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, NJ

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 28.

Oakland Raiders

Site: Napa Valley Marriott, Napa, CA

Dates: Rookies report July 24. Veterans report July 28.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Site: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 27.

Tennessee Titans

Site: Saint Thomas Sports Park; Rookies, Nashville, TN

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 28.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals

Site: University of Phoenix Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 21.

Atlanta Falcons

Site: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, GA

Dates: Rookies and veterans report on July 26.

Carolina Panthers

Site: Wofford College, Spartansburg, SC

Dates: Rookies and veterans report on July 25,

Chicago Bears

Site: Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL

Dates: Rookies report July 19. Veterans report July 26.

Dallas Cowboys

Site: Marriott Residence Inn, Oxnard, CA

Dates: Rookies report July 19. Veterans report July 22.

Detroit Lions

Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, MI

Dates: Rookies report July 24. Veterans report July 29.

Green Bay Packers

Site: St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 26.

Los Angeles Rams

Site: University of California, Irvine, CA

Dates: Rookies report July 26. Veterans report July 28.

Minnesota Vikings

Site: Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN

Dates: Rookies report July 23. Veterans report July 26.

New Orleans Saints

Site: New Orleans Saints Training Facility, Metairie, LA

Dates: Rookies report July 19. Veterans report July 26.

New York Giants

Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 27.

Philadelphia Eagles

Site: NovaCare Training Complex, Philadelphia, PA

Dates: Rookies report July 23. Veterans report July 26.

San Francisco 49ers

Site: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, CA

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 27.

Seattle Seahawks

Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, WA

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 29.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Site: One Buccaneer Place, Tampa, FL

Dates: Rookies report July 25. Veterans report July 27.

Washington Redskins

Site: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Richmond, VA

Dates: Rookies and veterans report July 26.