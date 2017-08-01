Report: NFL Hopes to Work With Players Union on Marijuana Use Study

Baltimore Ravens rookie guard Nico Siragusa tore his ACL, MCL and PCL while working with the first team at training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Siragusa was a fourth-round pick for the Ravens in April after playing at San Diego State for four years.

I'll be back. comeback season in the works. https://t.co/lWBf3fBhbU — Uncle NEEKS (@nicosiragusa56) August 1, 2017

This off-season, the Ravens have dealt with a plethora of injuries to other starters. Quarterback Joe Flacco is out with a back injury, running back Kenneth Dixon will miss the entire season with a torn meniscuses, tight end Crockett Gillmore is expected to miss the season following MCL surgery, the team announced Tuesday and tight end Dennis Pitta was let go after dislocating his hip in June.

Last season, the Ravens finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.