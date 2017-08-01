NFL

Report: Ravens Rookie Guard Nico Siragusa Tears ACL, MCL, PCL

0:42 | NFL
Report: NFL Hopes to Work With Players Union on Marijuana Use Study
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Baltimore Ravens rookie guard Nico Siragusa tore his ACL, MCL and PCL while working with the first team at training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Siragusa was a fourth-round pick for the Ravens in April after playing at San Diego State for four years.

This off-season, the Ravens have dealt with a plethora of injuries to other starters. Quarterback Joe Flacco is out with a back injury, running back Kenneth Dixon will miss the entire season with a torn meniscuses, tight end Crockett Gillmore is expected to miss the season following MCL surgery, the team announced Tuesday and tight end Dennis Pitta was let go after dislocating his hip in June.

NFL
Ravens QB Joe Flacco Will Miss One Week With Back Injury

Last season, the Ravens finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters