Reports: Kam Chancellor Signs Three-Year, $36 Million Extension With Seahawks

Dan Gartland
16 minutes ago

Safety Kam Chancellor has signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the Seahawks, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $25 million guaranteed and Chancellor can earn up to $36 million. 

ESPN’s Josina Anderson was first to report the news

Chancellor was entering the final year of the four-year extension he signed before the 2013 season. He has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2010. He has become one of the league’s top defensive backs, known particularly for laying hard hits. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro selection. 

Chancellor tried to land a new deal in 2015 by holding out—a dispute that caused him to miss the first two games of the season—but returned to the team without a fresh contract. Chancellor did not hold out this time around and negotiations went well, according to head coach Pete Carroll. 

