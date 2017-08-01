NFL

When Does the 2017 NFL Season Start?

0:42 | NFL
Report: NFL Hopes to Work With Players Union on Marijuana Use Study
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

The NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7 with the defending super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be 13 games on the first Sunday of the NFL season, Sept. 10, including the Arizona Cardinals at the Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers, and the Sunday Night game, The Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants. Week 1 rounds out with two Monday Night games: Saints at Vikings and Chargers at Broncos.

The NFL preseason starts up Thursday, Aug. 3, when the Cowboys and Cardinals face off in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

This off-season, there were a number of big moves including the Patriots trading for receiver Brandin Cooks from the Saints, Marshawn Lynch returning to the league to play for the Raiders and DeSean Jackson leaving Washington to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year, the season opened up with a Super Bowl 50 rematch between the Broncos and Carolina Panthers, with the Broncos winning 21-20. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters