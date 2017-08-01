Report: NFL Hopes to Work With Players Union on Marijuana Use Study

The NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7 with the defending super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be 13 games on the first Sunday of the NFL season, Sept. 10, including the Arizona Cardinals at the Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers, and the Sunday Night game, The Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants. Week 1 rounds out with two Monday Night games: Saints at Vikings and Chargers at Broncos.

The NFL preseason starts up Thursday, Aug. 3, when the Cowboys and Cardinals face off in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

This off-season, there were a number of big moves including the Patriots trading for receiver Brandin Cooks from the Saints, Marshawn Lynch returning to the league to play for the Raiders and DeSean Jackson leaving Washington to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year, the season opened up with a Super Bowl 50 rematch between the Broncos and Carolina Panthers, with the Broncos winning 21-20.