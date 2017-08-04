Matt Moore is the Dolphins’ starting quarterback while the team waits to learn more about the extent of Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury, head coach Adam Gase told reporters Friday.

“Right now, Matt is our quarterback,” Gase said. Tannehill is receiving a second opinion on the injury and there is no timetable for his return, Gase added. The Dolphins will wait for more clarity on Tannehill before making a decision on adding another quarterback.

Adam Gase said Ryan Tannehill is getting a second opinion on he knee. Surgery is an option. "Right now" Matt Moore is Miami's starter. pic.twitter.com/tyMnlqcsoX — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 4, 2017

Tannehill went down with a left knee injury in Thursday’s practice and it is unclear how long he may be out. NFL.com reported that Tannehill has no structural damage in the knee, while ESPN reports that he could require season-ending surgery. Tannehill sprained the ACL and MCL in the same knee last season but did not undergo surgery. He has been wearing a brace on the knee in training camp.

Tannehill missed the final three games of the 2016 regular season when he hurt his knee and Moore filled in as the starter. With Moore under center, the Dolphins went 2–1 down the stretch before losing 30–12 in the playoffs to the Steelers.

Moore has been in Miami since 2011 and spent one season as the starter before the Dolphins drafted Tannehill and inserted him as the starter. Moore has seen very little action since the demotion—last season was the first time he threw more than 19 passes in a year since 2011.