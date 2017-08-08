NFL

Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Carted Off Field After Tackling Ezekiel Elliott

1:52 | NFL
Cowboys: How Uncertainty Surrounding Ezekiel Elliott Impacts Team Outlook
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field after tackling Ezekiel Elliott in practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Crawford was drafted by Dallas in the third round in 2012 out of Boise State. He missed the entire 2013 season with a torn Achilles.

Over the last two seasons, Crawford has 39 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

