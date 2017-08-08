Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field after tackling Ezekiel Elliott in practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Tyrone Crawford is down. Doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/W8bPOjTLXV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2017

Tyrone Crawford goes down tackling Ezekiel Elliott. Trainers help him up and put him on cart. Right ankle injury. Buries head in hand. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 9, 2017

Crawford was drafted by Dallas in the third round in 2012 out of Boise State. He missed the entire 2013 season with a torn Achilles.

Over the last two seasons, Crawford has 39 tackles and 9.5 sacks.