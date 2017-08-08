Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Carted Off Field After Tackling Ezekiel Elliott
Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field after tackling Ezekiel Elliott in practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Tyrone Crawford is down. Doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/W8bPOjTLXV— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2017
ALERT: Tyrone Crawford is down; in pain, after #Cowboys chase-down of Zeke. Video 1/2 @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/w9E3aUrdyn— mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 9, 2017
Tyrone Crawford goes down tackling Ezekiel Elliott. Trainers help him up and put him on cart. Right ankle injury. Buries head in hand.— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 9, 2017
Crawford was drafted by Dallas in the third round in 2012 out of Boise State. He missed the entire 2013 season with a torn Achilles.
Over the last two seasons, Crawford has 39 tackles and 9.5 sacks.