NFL

Lions DL Kerry Hyder Carted Off in Preseason Opener With Leg Injury

1:05 | NFL
This Is What the 49ers Saw In Brian Hoyer
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Kerry Hyder was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's preseason opener with a leg injury.

Hyder was not able to put any weight on his left leg before he exited the contest against the Colts, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last season Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks. He also had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery.

He appeared in all 16 games in 2016 after playing one game in 2015 after he was signed off the practice squad.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters