Detroit Lions defensive lineman Kerry Hyder was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's preseason opener with a leg injury.

Hyder was not able to put any weight on his left leg before he exited the contest against the Colts, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last season Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks. He also had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery.

He appeared in all 16 games in 2016 after playing one game in 2015 after he was signed off the practice squad.