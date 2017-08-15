Jets Receiver Lucky Whitehead Breaks His Foot

Jets receiver Lucky Whitehead is having one terrible summer. The former Cowboys return man has a broken foot, head coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday, and is waiting to learn whether he will require surgery.

The injury is the latest in a string of misfortunes for the third-year pro. Last month, Whitehead’s dog was stolen and held for ransom (though he was later returned safely) and he was released by the Cowboys a week later after a man assumed Whitehead’s identity while being arrested for shoplifting. The good news was that Whitehead was quickly claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Whitehead’s injury is also a blow to the offense-needy Jets, who were left quite thin at receiver when Quincy Enunwa was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. With Jalin Marshall suspended four games for a PED violation, second-year pro Robby Anderson figures to be Josh McCown’s top target.