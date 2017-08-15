NFL

Tom Brady on Comparing 2017 Patriots to Past Teams: 'It's Unfair to Set Expecations'

Scooby Axson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says it's unfair to compare this year's team to those Patriots teams that have won championships.

New England is an overwhelming betting favorite to bring home its sixth Lombardi trophy.

Brady was asked about the 2017 Patriots in comparison to the 2007 team that went 16–0 and lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

"It is really unfair to set expectations. To me, in my mind, it's really a setup," Brady said on WEEI. "You're talking about some magical years that we've had that may never be duplicated again."

The 40-year-old Brady says that this year's squad "is so far from where we need to be and we have so far to go."

"For this team, we need to be focused on so many other things than what people may think about us or say about us," Brady said. "There is so much improvement we need to make. I love the guys I'm playing with this year. It's a totally different version of a team we've had. We'll have our own strengths and weaknesses, but how the season plays out will be determined by what happens moving forward."

The Patriots begin defense of their title on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

