The NFL has cleared New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee and Leonard Williams after the league reviewed an incident that took place at a June music festival in New York City.

A video surfaced on Twitter that showed Lee being restrained by Williams after Lee was allegedly in an argument with a woman. Jets head coach Todd Bowles said he spoke with Lee and would not discipline him with the team.

The NFL launched an investigation under te NFL's personal conduct policy.

"Following a review, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy," a statement by the league announced.

The Jets will open the season on Sept. 10 against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.