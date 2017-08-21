NFL

NFL Clears Jets' Darron Lee, Leonard Williams In Concert Incident Investigation

Chris Chavez
43 minutes ago

The NFL has cleared New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee and Leonard Williams after the league reviewed an incident that took place at a June music festival in New York City.

A video surfaced on Twitter that showed Lee being restrained by Williams after Lee was allegedly in an argument with a woman. Jets head coach Todd Bowles said he spoke with Lee and would not discipline him with the team. 

The NFL launched an investigation under te NFL's personal conduct policy.

Fake News Victim James Harrison on Anthem Protests

"Following a review, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy," a statement by the league announced.

The Jets will open the season on Sept. 10 against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters