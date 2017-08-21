NFL Clears Jets' Darron Lee, Leonard Williams In Concert Incident Investigation
The NFL has cleared New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee and Leonard Williams after the league reviewed an incident that took place at a June music festival in New York City.
A video surfaced on Twitter that showed Lee being restrained by Williams after Lee was allegedly in an argument with a woman. Jets head coach Todd Bowles said he spoke with Lee and would not discipline him with the team.
The NFL launched an investigation under te NFL's personal conduct policy.
"Following a review, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy," a statement by the league announced.
The Jets will open the season on Sept. 10 against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.