The NFLPA has hired high-powered attorney Jeffrey Kessler to assist in Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of his six-game suspension, Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reports.

Kessler has a wealth of experience in landmark sports cases. He represented former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius when the double amputee was lobbying to race against able-bodied runner and also represented former NBA player Latrell Sprewell when the Warriors voided his contract after he choked head coach Don Nelson. Kessler’s clients won both cases.

More recently, Kessler represented Tom Brady in the Deflategate saga and succeeded in having Brady’s four-game suspension overturned before the NFL won an appeal to have it reinstated. Kessler also repped Adrian Peterson in his appeal of a season-long suspension for child abuse but Peterson’s appeal was denied.

Elliott was handed a six-game suspension earlier this month stemming from domestic violence allegations made in July 2016. The appeal process has already sparked a war of words between the league and the union.