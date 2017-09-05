Broncos pass rusher Von Miller was a guest on SI Now on Tuesday and said Colin Kaepernick should have a job in the NFL.

"I think he definitely should be in the National Football League," Miller says. "It's not 64 quarterbacks that's better than him, and I feel like in the National Football League, that's what it's about. It's about 'can you play' or 'what can you do for me.' There's not 64 quarterbacks that's better than Colin Kaepernick. That's just cut and dry. It's plain and simple."

Miller went on to say that Kaepernick would be a good fit for "75 percent" of offenses because of his arm strength and ability to move in the pocket. He added that he wasn't sure if Kaepernick's national anthem protest was the reason he is still not signed.

The Broncos recently signed Brock Osweiler to backup Trevor Siemian since Paxton Lynch will be out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. Last offseason the Broncos nearly traded for Kaepernick after Peyton Manning retired and Osweiler left to sign with Houston.