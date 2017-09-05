NFL

Von Miller: There Aren't 64 Quarterbacks Better Than Colin Kaepernick

1:32 | NFL
Von Miller: There Aren't 64 NFL Quarterbacks Better Than Kaepernick
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller was a guest on SI Now on Tuesday and said Colin Kaepernick should have a job in the NFL.

"I think he definitely should be in the National Football League," Miller says. "It's not 64 quarterbacks that's better than him, and I feel like in the National Football League, that's what it's about. It's about 'can you play' or 'what can you do for me.' There's not 64 quarterbacks that's better than Colin Kaepernick. That's just cut and dry. It's plain and simple."

Miller went on to say that Kaepernick would be a good fit for "75 percent" of offenses because of his arm strength and ability to move in the pocket. He added that he wasn't sure if Kaepernick's national anthem protest was the reason he is still not signed.

• Panthers LB Thomas Davis: 'I Would Welcome Colin Kaepernick As A Teammate'

The Broncos recently signed Brock Osweiler to backup Trevor Siemian since Paxton Lynch will be out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. Last offseason the Broncos nearly traded for Kaepernick after Peyton Manning retired and Osweiler left to sign with Houston.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters