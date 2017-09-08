Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Eric Berry was carted off the field late in the Thursday's season opener with an Achilles injury. After the game, coach Andy Reid said Berry had a potential Achilles tear.

The Chiefs safety had spent much of the night covering Rob Gronkowski, who had just two catches for 33 yards.

Berry is a three-time All-Pro performer, including each of the last two seasons. Last year he had four interceptions and two touchdowns, and a game-winning two-punt return off an interception.

Berry, 28, is in his eighth season.