Watch: Cole Beasley Catches Ball On His Back for First Down
Cole Beasley was determined to pick up a first down for the Cowboys on a third-and-six early in the fourth quarter Sunday.
So determined, that he used his back to complete the catch.
Wait... what?!— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2017
This @Bease11 catch is INSANE. 😱 #NYGvsDAL#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/LwIVsm3DtP
🤔🤔🤔#DallasCowboys #NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/kV832XlVBs— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2017
The Cowboys would punt later on that drive, but that grab by Beasley allowed them to work the clock even more as they hold onto a 16-3 lead against the Giants.