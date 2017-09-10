NFL

Watch: Cole Beasley Catches Ball On His Back for First Down

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
22 minutes ago

Cole Beasley was determined to pick up a first down for the Cowboys on a third-and-six early in the fourth quarter Sunday.

So determined, that he used his back to complete the catch.

The Cowboys would punt later on that drive, but that grab by Beasley allowed them to work the clock even more as they hold onto a 16-3 lead against the Giants.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters