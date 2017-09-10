NFL

NFL Week 1 Live Blog

  • Don't have friends? Me neither! So follow along with all the Week 1 action
Gary Gramling
20 minutes ago

12:30 PM: Week 1 Schedule and Betting Lines

Before we get started, here's when everyone is playing as well as betting lines (if you're into that kind of thing), latest odds via OddsShark. Get our staff picks against the spread (c'mon Breer, Chiefs +8 12 were a lock!) and straight-up. All times Eastern:

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (Bills by 7 12, over/under 42)
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (Falcons by 7, over/under 48)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (Texans by 6, over/under 38)
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (Eagles by 1, over/under 50)
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (Cardinals by 2, over/under 49)
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (Titans by 1 12, over/under 50 12)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (Bengals by 3, over/under 41)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (Steelers by 10, over/under 46 12)
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Rams by 4, over/under 41 12)
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (Packers by 3, over/under 50 12)
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Panthers by 6, over/under 47)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. (Cowboys by 4, over/under 46 12)
MONDAY: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 7:10 p.m. (Vikings by 3, over/under 48)
MONDAY: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 10:20 p.m. (Broncos by 3, over/under 43)

