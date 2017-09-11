NFL

NFL Week 1 Update: Jeff Fisher Buys Groceries in Montana

1:22 | NFL
NFL Week 1: Kareem Hunt, Andy Dalton Trending In Opposite Directions
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

NFL season is upon us and for only the second time since 1994 Jeff Fisher is not a head coach. It feels weird, doesn’t it, to watch a game and not have to wonder, aloud or to yourself, “How is that guy still employed?” With the Patriots having been blown out and the Rams putting up 46 points, this NFL season already feels pretty bizarre, and Jeff Fisher’s ever-present mediocrity isn’t there to help us reorient ourselves. 

You may find yourself wondering where Jeff Fisher is and how he’s doing and whether he misses you too. And I’m happy to report he’s doing just fine. 

Bozeman is 700 miles from Seattle and 700 miles from Denver. It’s the farthest away from the NFL you can possible get, and I don’t blame Jeff Fisher for that one bit. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters