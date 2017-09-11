NFL

NFL Refuses Dolphins’ Request to Move London Game to Miami

1:22 | NFL
Dan Gartland
23 minutes ago

The Dolphins crazy post-hurricane travel schedule won’t be getting any easier. 

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson over email that he asked the NFL if it would move Miami’s Week 4 game against the Saints from London back stateside. The league said no. 

“I asked,” Ross told the Herald. “It will be played in London.”

The Dolphins have a stressful few weeks ahead of them after Hurricane Irma forced their season opener against the Buccaneers to be moved to their Week 11 bye. The team has been in Southern California since Friday, spending a few days off before they begin practice there later this week ahead of Sunday’s game at the Chargers. They’ll play the Jets on the road in Week 3 before flying to London for their game against New Orleans. 

NFL
Miami Dolphins’ Irma Travel Schedule: From Florida to California to London and Back

Making matters worse, the Dolphins don’t have the typical post-London bye week that most teams get. And with their scheduled Week 11 bye now taken up by a rescheduled game, players won’t have a break to decompress from this whirlwind stretch. 

