Who Won the Chargers-Broncos Monday Night Football Game?

Let’s be honest, you’re here because you turned to Google after going to bed before the Chargers and Broncos wrapped up their Monday Night Football game in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

A 10:20 p.m. ET kickoff is rough for those of us with places to be in the morning, but you missed a pretty decent game by skipping out early. After a slow start—the highlight of the first half was ref Terry McAulay calling the Chargers “Los Angeles”—the teams played an exciting fourth quarter before the Broncos won, 24–21.

The Broncos raced out to a 24–7 lead but the Chargers made things interesting with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Phillip Rivers to Keenan Allen. The following Denver possession ended on a Jamaal Charles fumble and Rivers needed just one play to find Travis Benjamin for a 38-yard score that cut it to 24–21.

The Chargers had a chance to tie the game with a field goal in the final seconds—rookie Younghoe Koo’s first career attempt—but the kick was blocked.

Earlier in the night, the Vikings took care of the Saints, 29–19.