Giants Fans Lashed Out at the Wrong Brandon Marshall and He Was Loving It

Broncos Show Rest of NFL Blueprint for Beating Cowboys
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

There are two players in the NFL named Brandon Marshall: the Giants receiver and the Broncos linebacker. (It gets even more confusing when you consider the receiver once played for the Broncos.)

Marshall the linebacker is having a good week, having just helped hold Ezekiel Elliott to eight yards on the ground in a dominant win over the Cowboys. Marshall the receiver? Not so much. He dropped an easy completion in a frustrating game for the Giants, leading to a three-and-out that resulted in a punt return touchdown. 

Giants fans, apparently unable to find left tackle Ereck Flowers’s Twitter account, began venting their frustrations at Marshall. Or, at least they thought they were. They were actually filling up the mentions of @BMarshh54—note the linebacker’s number in his handle. Marshall had way too much fun with it. 

The Giants and Broncos meet in Week 6, so we’ll see which Brandon gets the angry tweets then. Maybe it’ll be receiver Marshall’s turn to mess with the other guy’s fans. 

