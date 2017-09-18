NFL

Forbes: Cowboys Are NFL's Most Valuable Team

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
37 minutes ago

The Dallas Cowboys are once again the National Football League's most valuable team, according to an annual list complied by Forbes Magazine.

The Cowboys are worth $4.8 billion, a 14% percent rise over the previous year and leads the next closest team by more than $1 billion in value. They lead this list for the 11th straight year.

The New England Patriots ($3.7 billion), New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Washington Redskins $3.1 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion) round out the top five.

The average NFL franchise is worth $2.5 billion, with 27 of the 32 teams valued at $2 billion. 

The rise in profits are due to the league's television contracts and record operating profits. The NFL's income of $3.2 billion is $500 million more than the combined earnings of teams in the NBA, NHL and MLB.

Teams with new or renovated stadium salso saw a rise in value.

The Vikings' $1.1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium, where this year's Super Bowl will be played, helped the team's venue revenue to more than $60 million.

Minnesota is now valued at $2.4 billion. The Atlanta Falcons are worth slightly more than Vikings, coming in at $2.48 billion with the opening of their $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The NFL made $13.2 billion in total revenue with almost 60% of that coming from various media deals.

