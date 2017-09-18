Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The New York Giants look to bounce back after a lackluster performance in their season opener when they take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

The Giants played their 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys without Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Beckham was a limited participant in practice this week and seems to be a game-time decision.

Detroit beat Arizona in its opener 35–23, with Matthew Stafford throwing four touchdown passes and the defense recording three interceptions.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ESPN

Game time: Monday, Sept. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch live on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Lions: vs. Atlanta 9/24; at Minnesota 9/28; vs. Carolina 10/8

Giants: at Philadelphia 9/24; at Tampa Bay 10/1; vs. San Diego 10/8