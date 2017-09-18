The Redskins have placed second-year safety Su’a Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list, ending his 2017 season, the team announced Monday.

Cravens, slated to be Washington’s starter at strong safety, left the team shortly before the start of the regular season and intended to retire. He was then placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list but was only allowed to stay on that list for four regular season games or five days after the team asked him to report back.

Cravens informed his teammates of his intention to retire in a group text message, according to the Washington Post. He ended his goodbye message with “Peace out” and left the group chat.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at the time that the team had been able to convince Cravens not to retire but the move today makes that seem unlikely, at least for the time being.

“We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018,” the team said in a statement Monday.