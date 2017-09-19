NFL

Report: Former All-Pro Cornerback Charles Tillman Training for the FBI

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Charles Tillman retired from the NFL in the summer of 2016 after 12 seasons with the Bears and one year with the Panthers. The former All-Pro cornerback is reportedly pursuing a second career in a very different field.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Tillman is training to become an FBI agent, making use of the criminal justice degree he earned from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Tillman, 36, does not have much time to make this happen though. FBI guidelines stipulate that candidates for hiring must be older than 23, but younger than 37. Tillman turns 37 on Feb. 3.

It's not quite as funny as police officer Shaq, but "'Peanut' Tillman: FBI Agent" would make an amazing USA Network series.

"He used to tackle receivers, but now he tackles crime." The corny taglines would write themselves.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters