Court Hearing That Could Reinstate Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Slated for Oct. 2

NFL Appeals Ezekiel Elliott Injunction
Dan Gartland
23 minutes ago

A federal appeals court will hear the NFL’s emergency motion seeking to reinstate Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension on Oct. 2. 

The motion seeks an emergency stay on the preliminary injunction filed on Elliott’s behalf by the NFLPA. If the league’s motion is successful, it could be able to enforce Elliott’s six-game suspension for domestic violence. 

The NFL had asked the court to hear its case before Sept. 26. Instead, the hearing will be one day after the Cowboys’ Week 4 games against the Rams. If the NFL succeeds, Elliott could be suspended as soon as Week 5, when the Cowboys play the Eagles. 

Elliott turned in a strong performance against the Giants in Week 1, rushing for 104 yards on 24 carries, but was bottled up against the Broncos in a loss last week and managed just eight yards on nine carries. 

