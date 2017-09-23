NFL

Donald Trump Lashes Out at Roger Goodell Over NFL Statement on Protests

1:10 | NFL
Jeremy Woo
31 minutes ago

President Donald Trump continued his flurry of Twitter outbursts Saturday by lashing out at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over the league’s statement on protesting players.

Trump has repeatedly thrown fits online after publicly criticizing NFL players who have chosen to peacefully protest racism and injustice in America by kneeling, raising fists and finding other ways to quietly demonstrate during the playing of the national anthem before games. 

After Goodell issued the following statement Saturday, Trump expressed his displeasure.

NFL owners have also begun to defend their players after Trump said that teams should ‘fire’ all players who choose to protest.

NFL players have also taken the opportunity to speak out as Trump continues his online crusade against athletes. The president also took a shot at Stephen Curry on Saturday and disinvited the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House, a decision over which the players did not seem overly concerned.

