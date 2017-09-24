The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Both teams enter the Week 3 matchup undefeated on the season.

In a rematch of last year's NFC championship game last Sunday, the Falcons used a strong performance from running back Devonta Freeman to beat the Green Bay Packers 34-23. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been impressive this season, completing 69 percent of his passes, and will look to establish himself against a tough Lions defense. Atlanta will be without top edge rusher Vic Beasley Jr., who is out with a hamstring injury.

Detroit enters Sunday after embarrassing the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was awarded the richest contract in NFL history this offseason, has thrown six touchdown passes this season, tying him with Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian for the league lead. The Lions defense has done their part as well, forcing seven turnovers and recording six sacks through the team's first two games.

How to Watch the game:

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Sunday Ticket

Game Time: Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Next three games:

Falcons: vs. Bills (10/1); vs. Dolphins (10/15); at Patriots (10/22)

Lions: at Vikings (10/1); vs. Panthers (10/8); at Saints (10/15)