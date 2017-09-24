NFL

How To Watch Falcons vs. Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

0:51 | NFL
Aaron Hernandez's Family Suing NFL, Patriots in CTE Case
Nihal Kolur
an hour ago

The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Both teams enter the Week 3 matchup undefeated on the season.

In a rematch of last year's NFC championship game last Sunday, the Falcons used a strong performance from running back Devonta Freeman to beat the Green Bay Packers 34-23. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been impressive this season, completing 69 percent of his passes, and will look to establish himself against a tough Lions defense. Atlanta will be without top edge rusher Vic Beasley Jr., who is out with a hamstring injury.

Detroit enters Sunday after embarrassing the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was awarded the richest contract in NFL history this offseason, has thrown six touchdown passes this season, tying him with Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian for the league lead. The Lions defense has done their part as well, forcing seven turnovers and recording six sacks through the team's first two games.

How to Watch the game:

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Sunday Ticket

Game Time: Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Next three games:

Falcons: vs. Bills (10/1); vs. Dolphins (10/15); at Patriots (10/22)

Lions: at Vikings (10/1); vs. Panthers (10/8); at Saints (10/15)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters