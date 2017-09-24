NFL

Watch: Brady Connects With Brandin Cooks For Game-Winning Touchdown

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Patriots were in an interesting position Sunday, trailing the Texans late in the game.

Down by five with just more than two minutes remaining, Tom Brady and the offense took the field at their own own 25 looking to take the lead. The Patriots marched down the field, and with the 23 seconds remaining, Tom Brady found Brandin Cooks on the side of the end zone for the game-winning 25-yard score.

The Patriots would then connect on a two-point conversion to take a 36-33 lead.

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Raises Fist After Touchdown

The Texans had a shot late with a Hail Mary attempt, but it was intercepted as time expired, clinching the win for New England.

The Patriots moved to 2-1 with the win while the Texans fell to 1-2.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters