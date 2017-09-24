Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Patriots were in an interesting position Sunday, trailing the Texans late in the game.

Down by five with just more than two minutes remaining, Tom Brady and the offense took the field at their own own 25 looking to take the lead. The Patriots marched down the field, and with the 23 seconds remaining, Tom Brady found Brandin Cooks on the side of the end zone for the game-winning 25-yard score.

The Patriots would then connect on a two-point conversion to take a 36-33 lead.

The Texans had a shot late with a Hail Mary attempt, but it was intercepted as time expired, clinching the win for New England.

The Patriots moved to 2-1 with the win while the Texans fell to 1-2.