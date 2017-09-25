Report: Steelers Surprised By Villanueva's Decision to Come Out of Tunnel During Anthem

According to ESPN, Alejandro Villanueva's teammates were surprised to see him leave the tunnel during the national anthem Sunday.

Khadrice Rollins
September 25, 2017

Many members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were surprised when left tackle Alejandro Villanueva appeared during the national anthem while the rest of the team stayed in the tunnel, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

During a players-only meeting Saturday, the Steelers agreed they would stay in the locker room during the anthem to avoid isolating any players, according to Fowler. Villanueva, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, said during the meeting that he didn't want to be singled out by any action the team decided on, according to Fowler.

Defensive end Cam Hayward and guard David DeCastro both pointed to Villanueva's service as something that might give the anthem a different meaning to him, and said they were fine with his choice to leave the tunnel.

Still, other players said they were confused to see Villanueva step out of the tunnel for the anthem.

Miami Dolphins Players Wore #IMWITHKAP Shirts in Pregame, Lock Arms During Anthem

"We thought we were all in attention with the same agreement, obviously," James Harrison told PennLive.com. "But I guess we weren't."

Villanueva was not available after the game and has not commented on the situation.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 87% off the cover price and get 2 FREE GIFTS with your paid order!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters