NFL

Report: Cowboys Planning to Display 'Unity' During Anthem Monday Night

1:10 | NFL
NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to make a "statement of unity" during the national anthem Monday night, Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports.

According to Fisher, the Cowboys Leadership Council, which is comprised of 14 players, spoke with the Jones family and the rest of the locker room about how owner Jerry Jones feels about what would be appropriate to do during the anthem.

"I feel very strongly that everyone should have that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way," Jones said in August on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ.

On Sunday, the majority of teams made some sort of display during the anthem, including players linking arms with owners, players kneeling or even teams staying in the locker room during the anthem, in response to Donald Trump saying owners should fire players who protest the anthem.

How NFL Players and Teams Protested During the National Anthem

There have been no specifics about what the Cowboys plan to do, however according to Fisher, the players discussed locking arms.

