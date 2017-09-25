NFL

Odell Beckham Says Dog Celebration Was Related to Donald Trump's Comments

Odell Beckham made the most of his two trips to the end zone Sunday by trying to make statements with both of his celebrations.

After his first touchdown, Beckham walked around on all fours and then lifted his leg, mimicking a dog urinating. While some, including the Eagles, thought this was a sign of disrespect toward his opponent, Beckham explained on Twitter Monday that it was actually about Donald Trump's comments about players protesting.

After the game, when asked about the celebration, the Giants receiver hinted at the idea that the celebration was in relation to Donald Trump calling a player who protests the national anthem a "son of b----," but he did not explicitly state that was the motivation of his action.

"I'm a dog, so I acted like a dog," Beckham told reporters after the Giants 27-24 loss.

Following his second touchdown, he raised his fist in the air. When asked if there was a meaning behind the gesture, Beckham said, "Did it look like it? Then it might have meant something."

After missing the first game of the season, Beckham has totaled 13 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns to start his fourth season.

