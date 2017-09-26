NFL

Boston University Researchers May Have Found a Way to Diagnose CTE in Living Patients

3:02 | NFL
CTE researcher says NFL's concussion settlement is not enough
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine and VA Boston Health Care System have found a new biomarker that may allow chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) to be diagnosed in living patients, according to a study publish Tuesday in the journal PLOS ONE.

The study looked at the brains of 23 former college and professional football players, 50 non-athletes with Alzheimer's and 18 non-athletes with healthy brains. They found that the football players had higher levels of CCL11, "a protein previously associated with age-associated cognitive decline."

By finding that people with CTE have higher levels of CCL11 than those with Alzheimer's, the researchers say this may allow them to distinguish CTE from Alzheimer's and other diseases. If this is found to be a way to diagnose CTE, it could lead to finding ways to treat CTE in living patients.

Boston University has been at the forefront of CTE research, as the Boston University CTE Center has played a major role in identifying the prevalence of CTE in former players.

New Study Finds Playing Football Before Age 12 Increases Chances of Brain Problems

In July, the Center announced the results of a study in which it found CTE in 110 of the 111 brains of former NFL players that were examined. The sample was not representative, as the players were already suspected of having CTE. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters