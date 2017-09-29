NFL

Redskins Running Backs Buy Xbox for Kid After Complimenting His Kaepernick Jersey

1:04 | NFL
Ranger Who Served With Pat Tillman: 'I’d be Shocked if He Wasn't out There Taking a Knee'
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

10-year-old Jaden Watts was bored while his grandmother got her makeup done at a Virigina shopping center on Tuesday, so he decided to walk into GameStop. He walked out with a brand new Xbox One, purchased by Redskins running backs Rob Kelley and Keith Marshall.

Kelley and Marshall gave Jaden props on his Colin Kaepernick jersey when he walked into the store, and when they heard him ask the cashier how much an Xbox One costs they saw the opportunity to do something nice for a football fan. 

“I’ve been in that place where I wanted something and couldn't have it,” Kelley told ESPN. “So it felt good just to be in a position to spare two, three hundred dollars to help a kid out like it’s not going to affect me no type of way. Why not? I understand what he's going through.”

Kelley and Marshall chipped in to get Jaden an Xbox One and a copy of the newly released NBA 2K18They didn’t try to brag about their generosity, either. The only reason we’re hearing about it is because another customer wrote about it on Facebook and his post went semi-viral. 

Jaden didn’t even realize at first that they were NFL players. The next day, he couldn’t believe it actually happened. 

“Jaden flew on cloud nine to the car,” Jaden’s grandmother, Saundra Watts told the Washington Post. “The next morning, he woke up and looked at me and said, ‘Nana, I had a dream that I was in a GameStop and two Redskins players bought me an Xbox.’ I said, ‘That wasn’t a dream, you dodo, that really happened.’ It was un-be-lievable. Unbelievable. He’s just such a good kid and it was just such a blessing. It was just so wonderful, the experience of a lifetime.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters