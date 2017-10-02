NFL

Report: Seahawks Think Running Back Chris Carson Broke His Ankle

The Seahawks believe running back Chris Carson broke his ankle Sunday against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Carson was carted off the field and had his left leg put in an air cast during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. According to Rapoport, Seattle is waiting on an MRI to see the full extent of the damage.

Carson, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Oklahoma State, was becoming Seattle's primary back early in the season. He leads the team with 49 carries and 208 rushing yards along with seven receptions and a receiving touchdown.

With Carson down, the Seahawks will likely turn to some combination of Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic. Lacey is second among running backs on the team with 16 carries and 55 yards this year, with the bulk of that production coming against the Colts. McKissic got his first action of the season Sunday and took advantage of the opportunity rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown on four carries to go with a 27-yard touchdown reception.

The Seahawks' next game is in Los Angeles against the Rams, and then they will have their bye during Week 6. Seattle is 2-2 so far this year and has the 11th best rushing attack in the NFL.

