NFL

Latavius Murray: What to Know About Dalvin Cook's Replacement

0:36 | NFL
Vikings Confirm Running Back Dalvin Cook Suffered Torn ACL
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

On Monday the Vikings confirmed that running back Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL Sunday and will be done for the season.

With Cook gone, the Vikings will likely look at Latavius Murray to fill in as the primary running back for the rest of the year.

Through four games, Murray has not done much for Minnesota, rushing for just 38 yards on 14 attempts. However, Cook was the third leading rusher in the NFL with 354 yards on 74 carries, so it's likely that simply by getting more carries Murray will become much more productive.

In his last two seasons in Oakland before coming to Minnesota, Murray ran for a combined 1,854 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 74 passes for 496 yards as well. Murray only averaged four yards a carry and didn't have any receiving touchdowns though. Additionally, he is coming off an offseason ankle surgery.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Pick Up Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones

In addition to Murray, the Vikings also have Jerick McKinnon to shoulder some of the load. In two of his first three seasons McKinnon ran for more than 530 yards. But he has just seven career touchdowns.

While the 2-2 Vikings try to adjust to life without Cook, they also have wide receiver Michael Floyd coming back from a four-game suspension.

