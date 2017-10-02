NFL

Jay Gruden Expects Josh Norman (Ribs) to Miss Multiple Weeks

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is out for the rest of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs and likely a while longer. 

Head coach Jay Gruden told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during halftime that Norman was being sent for X-rays on his ribs but the team was already able to tell it’s a serious injury. 

“Jay just told me right now that they expect Norman will likely be out for at least a couple of weeks,” Salters said on the broadcast. 

Washington lost several players to injury in the game, including running back Rob Kelley, standout offensive lineman Trent Williams, linebacker Martrell Speights and safety Deshazor Everett.

Norman was already dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder but was a full participant in practice this week. He has not missed a game since 2014 with the Panthers. 

