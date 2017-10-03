The Titans have signed veteran backup quarterback Brandon Weeden, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN first reported the news.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Texans and is considered day to day. If Mariota is unable to play on Sunday against the Dolphins, Weeden would be the backup to Matt Cassel.

Mariota was injured late in the first half on Sunday while running for a two-yard touchdown, his second touchdown run of the day. The touchdown ended up being Tennessee’s last of the afternoon, as Houston then put up 33 unanswered points.

Cassel completed just four of his 10 passes and threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

Weeden, 33, spent last season as the third-stringer with the Texans and was released after training camp this year.