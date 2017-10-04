Former quarterback Peyton Manning denied that he is planning to enter the political sphere in an interview for The MMQB Podcast With Peter King, saying he has "zero interest" in running for public office.

After Tennessee senator Bob Corker announced he'd retire following his current term, Tennessee congressman Scott DesJarlais speculated that Manning could be his replacement.

The possibility began in March with a report from Politico, but days later Manning said "I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities."​

In June, Manning played golf with Corker and President Donald Trump at Trump’s course in Virginia.​

Manning was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 after playing college ball for the Volunteers, and he was honored by the Volunteers at halftime Saturday.

In the interview, Manning also said he never had a second thought about retiring and his life is now focused on his wife and kids, along with speaking engagements. He said he is one day interested in running a team, similar to the way John Elway runs the Denver Broncos.