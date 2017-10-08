The Carolina Panthers travel to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday.

Carolina (3-1) enters Sunday after a big road win against the New England Patriots last week. Quarterback Cam Newton had only thrown two touchdowns prior to Sunday's game, but broke out in a big way against the Patriots, throwing for over 316 yards and accounting for four touchdowns. Ron Rivera's team will look to establish the run against a powerful Lions defensive line.

Detroit (3-1) is coming off a 14-7 win over the Vikings last week. Led by Anthony Zettel's four sacks, Detroit's defense has dominated early this season, ranking fourth in scoring defense with 17.5 points allowed per game. The offense has done its job as well, as quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 887 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception this season.

Expect an exciting game in a matchup of two of the NFL's better teams.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Sunday Ticket (check your local listings)

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass