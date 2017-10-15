Another week, another significant injury to a star player. This week, it was Aaron Rodgers, who broke his right collarbone and could miss the rest of the season. Brett Hundley will replace him, but he’s only of interest in superflex and two-quarterback fantasy leagues. The following players, however, should be on your radar, no matter your league parameters.

Alex Collins, RB, Ravens

The Ravens continued their game of backfield see-saw in Week 6. Collins and Javorius Allen split the workload basically right down the middle, but it was Collins who led the team with 15 carries to Allen’s 13. Collins ran for 74 yards on his 15 rushes, showing legitimate burst on one 30-yard carry. Allen has the passing-game duties all to himself, and Collins again had zero targets in the Ravens loss to the Bears. Still, so long as he’s heavily involved in the rushing attack, he’ll be a worthy depth back in fantasy leagues. There are just two teams on bye in Week 7, six teams take a rest in both Week 8 and Week 9. Collins can help any fantasy teams dealing with byes, injuries or both over the next month.

C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks

Prosise missed the Seahawks last two games with an ankle injury, but Pete Carroll has already said he will return in Week 7. Neither Eddie Lacy nor Thomas Rawls has taken command of the Seattle backfield with Prosise and Chris Carson on the shelf. In the one game the team played since Carson’s season-ending leg injury, Lacy ran for 19 yards on nine carries, while Rawls had 20 yards on eight totes. Prosise has just one game in his career with double-digit carries. He picked up 66 yards on 17 carries in a win over the Patriots last November. Prosise also caught seven passes for 87 yards in that game, and looked set to grab a stranglehold of the Seahawks backfield. The following week, Prosise got off to a hot start with a 72-yard touchdown run, but suffered a season-ending injury to his shoulder blade later in the game.

While Prosise has done most of his damage as a receiver, he has the ability to handle a serious workload as a runner. If anyone is going to take control of the Seattle backfield, the smart money is on Prosise. Now, in a week where they’re off the fantasy radar because of the Seahawks bye, is a great time to try to steal Prosise for free, or at least at a minimal cost.

Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys

As the week progressed and the reality of Ezekiel Elliott’s likely suspension set in, momentum built in McFadden’s favor as the likely starter for the next six weeks. Adam Schefter reported on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown that the Cowboys wanted to “lean on” McFadden in Elliott’s absence.

On one hand, that doesn’t make much sense. McFadden has been a healthy scratch for all five of Dallas’s games this season, while Alfred Morris has served as the No. 2 back behind Elliott. Morris, however, has just eight carries in those five games. The Cowboys, apparently, were burying McFadden by design, ensuring he’d be healthy in case the injunction were lifted and Elliott had to face the suspension. That looks like a well-executed plan now that Elliott is likely to miss the next six games.

McFadden got 24 carries last year, running for 87 yards. In 2015, though, he racked up 1,089 yards and three touchdowns behind the Cowboys excellent offensive line, and caught 40 passes for 328 yards. Assuming he handles the lion’s share of the work coming out of the backfield, McFadden has the look of an RB2 in Elliott’s stead.