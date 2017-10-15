How to Watch Lions vs. Saints: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Lions vs. Saints on October 15.

By Nihal Kolur
October 15, 2017

The Detroit Lions travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday to face the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit lost to the Carolina Panthers 27-24 last week but have won three out of their first five games. The Lions defense has allowed just 74.6 yards per game and 19.4 points per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1116 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception so far this season.

New Orleans enters Sunday well-rested after a bye week. Quarterback Drew Brees has not thrown an interception on the season and has thrown for 1,135 yards and eight touchdowns. After losing their first two games of the season, the Saints have bounced back with wins at the Carolina Panthers and in London against the Miami Dolphins.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters