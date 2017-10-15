The Detroit Lions travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday to face the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit lost to the Carolina Panthers 27-24 last week but have won three out of their first five games. The Lions defense has allowed just 74.6 yards per game and 19.4 points per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1116 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception so far this season.

New Orleans enters Sunday well-rested after a bye week. Quarterback Drew Brees has not thrown an interception on the season and has thrown for 1,135 yards and eight touchdowns. After losing their first two games of the season, the Saints have bounced back with wins at the Carolina Panthers and in London against the Miami Dolphins.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass