The Ravens were trailing the Bears 24-16 late in their game Sunday when they forced Chicago to punt it away.

The Baltimore offense had been struggling all game with quarterback Joe Flacco going 24-for-40 for 180 yards and two interceptions. The only points the Ravens put on the board came from a kickoff return touchdown and three field goals from Justin Tucker.

With less than two minutes remaining in the contest, Michael Campanaro received Chicago's punt at the 23-yard line. From there, the fourth year wide receiver took off down the sideline and took the ball into the end zone to cut the Bears' lead to two.

After the score, Flacco converted the two-point try by hitting tight end Nick Boyle in the flat for an easy catch and score.

Chicago would go on to win the game in overtime 27-24.