Monday Night Football: Who Plays Tonight?

Which NFL teams are playing on Monday Night Football?

By Scooby Axson
October 16, 2017

The Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans close out Week 6 on Monday Night Football in a crucial AFC South matchup.

The Titans have lost two games in a row, a 57–14 drubbing by the Houston Texans in Week 4 and a 16–10 setback to the Dolphins in Miami.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been nursing a hamstring injury and it is unclear if he will play on Monday.

The Colts, who have played without Andrew Luck as he recovers from shoulder surgery, will again go with Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has started each of the four games and threw for 314 yards in a victory last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennesse has lost 10 straight games to the Colts, with their last victory in the series coming late in the 2011 season.

How to Watch

Colts vs. Titans

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can live stream the game here.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters