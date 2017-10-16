The Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans close out Week 6 on Monday Night Football in a crucial AFC South matchup.

The Titans have lost two games in a row, a 57–14 drubbing by the Houston Texans in Week 4 and a 16–10 setback to the Dolphins in Miami.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been nursing a hamstring injury and it is unclear if he will play on Monday.

The Colts, who have played without Andrew Luck as he recovers from shoulder surgery, will again go with Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has started each of the four games and threw for 314 yards in a victory last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennesse has lost 10 straight games to the Colts, with their last victory in the series coming late in the 2011 season.

