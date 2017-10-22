The Cowboys had to get creative with how they are handling kickoffs Sunday.

With kicker Dan Bailey out with a groin injury, Dallas has turned to safety Jeff Heath to take over the kicking duties.

Heath's first kick came with the Cowboys leading the 49ers 20-3. After Dallas went for two following a touchdown, the team turned to Heath to handle the kickoff. Heath sent the kickoff to the goal line, and it was returned just 14 yards.

In the second half, the Cowboys scored another touchdown, and went to Heath for the extra point. He hit the inside of the right cross bar on his attempt, but it bounced through, giving Dallas a 27-3 advantage.

His next kickoff only reached the San Francisco 13-yard line and it was returned 15 yards.