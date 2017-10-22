Cowboys Turn to Safety Jeff Heath to Handle Kicking Duties With Dan Bailey Out

With kicker Dan Bailey out with a groin injury, the Cowboys are having safety Jeff Heath take over as the backup.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 22, 2017

The Cowboys had to get creative with how they are handling kickoffs Sunday.

With kicker Dan Bailey out with a groin injury, Dallas has turned to safety Jeff Heath to take over the kicking duties.

Heath's first kick came with the Cowboys leading the 49ers 20-3. After Dallas went for two following a touchdown, the team turned to Heath to handle the kickoff. Heath sent the kickoff to the goal line, and it was returned just 14 yards.

In the second half, the Cowboys scored another touchdown, and went to Heath for the extra point. He hit the inside of the right cross bar on his attempt, but it bounced through, giving Dallas a 27-3 advantage.

Joe Thomas' Incredible Consecutive Snaps Streak Ends at 10,363 Due to Injury

His next kickoff only reached the San Francisco 13-yard line and it was returned 15 yards.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters